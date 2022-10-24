AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe thunderstorms are possible in Central Texas Monday night and early Tuesday morning. An earlier round of scattered showers Monday provided the area with rain for the second time in a little over a week.

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Stay up to date with your Central Texas forecast, sign up for our weather newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

A 2 out of 5 “slight risk” of severe weather is in place across much of the area, with quarter-size hail, 60+ mph thunderstorm wind gusts, and even an isolated tornado is possible.

If you are in a safe location, you can email weather photos and videos to ReportIt@kxan.com.

Weather Resources

Stay up to date with the latest weather information in this live blog.

Live Blog

9:20 p.m.

Strong, straight-line winds have turned over multiple vehicles and 18-wheelers on I-35, the Jarrell Office of Emergency Management posted on its Facebook. The interstate is shut down near the 11400 block.

9:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Central Texas counties, including Austin area.

9:09 p.m.

Reports of damage, vehicles in ditches, including 18-wheeler, along I-35 in Jarrell area.

8:50 p.m.

Tornado Warning issued for Williamson County, potential for tornado on ground south of Jarrell. Take shelter if you’re in the area.

8:05 p.m.

Trained weather spotter reports hail, tree limbs down, and power outages in Lampasas.

7:30 p.m.

Tornado Watch issued for the following areas until midnight: Bastrop County, Burnet County, Caldwell County, Fayette County, Hays County, Lampasas County, Lee County, Milam County, Travis County, Williamson County.