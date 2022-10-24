AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe thunderstorms are possible in Central Texas Monday night and early Tuesday morning. An earlier round of scattered showers Monday provided the area with rain for the second time in a little over a week.
A 2 out of 5 “slight risk” of severe weather is in place across much of the area, with quarter-size hail, 60+ mph thunderstorm wind gusts, and even an isolated tornado is possible.
Live Blog
9:20 p.m.
Strong, straight-line winds have turned over multiple vehicles and 18-wheelers on I-35, the Jarrell Office of Emergency Management posted on its Facebook. The interstate is shut down near the 11400 block.
9:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Central Texas counties, including Austin area.
9:09 p.m.
Reports of damage, vehicles in ditches, including 18-wheeler, along I-35 in Jarrell area.
8:50 p.m.
Tornado Warning issued for Williamson County, potential for tornado on ground south of Jarrell. Take shelter if you’re in the area.
8:05 p.m.
Trained weather spotter reports hail, tree limbs down, and power outages in Lampasas.
7:30 p.m.
Tornado Watch issued for the following areas until midnight: Bastrop County, Burnet County, Caldwell County, Fayette County, Hays County, Lampasas County, Lee County, Milam County, Travis County, Williamson County.