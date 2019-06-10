LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorms in Central Texas
Latest Updates
10:30 p.m.: 3,500 Austin Power customers are currently without power across the service area. Austin Power cautions that some customers may be without power overnight.
10:30 p.m. Update: We currently have 3,500 customers without power across the service area. Estimated restoration times have been suspended on the outage map as our crews work on assessing the damage. Some customers may be without power overnight. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/7CZ8tPUUxq— Austin Energy (@austinenergy) June 10, 2019
9:45 p.m.: KXAN viewers Ethan DeAngelis and Mark Kendrick captured stunning shots of lightning from around Central Texas
8:48 p.m. STORY: Pflugerville police are searching for a kayaker that went missing during Central Texas storms
8:21 p.m.: UT Police tweeted San Jacinto Street is closed at Robert Dedman until water recedes
🚧TRAFFIC ALERT🚧 Officers closing San Jacinto in the 2000 block and Robert Dedman in the 2000 block until water recedes. #ATXFloods They expect closures will be brief.— UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) June 10, 2019
8:17 p.m.: Thunderstorms are moving south and making their way through San Marcos
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including New Braunfels TX, Schertz TX, Seguin TX until 9:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/SPxtNdxDac— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 10, 2019
8:02 p.m.: KXAN viewer Branden Belk submitted this interesting video of rotating clouds near the Star Ranch neighborhood in Hutto.
7:45 p.m.: Reports of weather damage are coming in from Round Rock with downed tree limbs.
7:30 p.m.: Ray Trujillo submitted this video of rain and storms in Briarcliff.
7:20 p.m.: Flash flood warning for Austin, Pflugerville and Wells Branch
Flash Flood Warning including Austin TX, Pflugerville TX, Wells Branch TX until 10:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Q4nX421QCF— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 10, 2019
7:15 p.m.: TORNADO WARNING EXPIRED THROUGHOUT CENTRAL TEXAS
7:10 p.m.: KXAN viewer Doug Craig submitted this video of heavy rain near his home in Marble Falls.
7:02 p.m.: TORNADO WARNING EXPIRED FOR LAKE TRAVIS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Austin TX, Round Rock TX, Cedar Park TX until 8:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/bhvXZvY3c9— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 10, 2019
6:40 p.m.: KXAN viewer Amantha Swift observed what appeared to be a funnel cloud in Taylor
6:25 p.m.: KXAN viewer Belinda Morgan witnessed hail in Llano County. The hail appears to be ping pong-size hail
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Saturday declared Ozone Action Day
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Austin area for Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Austin area on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.
For more information on ozone:Read the Full Article
-
Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- We are closely monitoring a low pressure system in the southern Gulf just three days into the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.
This disorganized area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche may develop into Tropical Depression #2 (if winds exceed 35 mph) or Tropical Storm Barry (if winds exceed 39 mph) over the next 48 hours as it lugs slowly northwestward through warm ocean waters.
While environmental conditions are fairly conducive for development, the system still lacks a closed center of circulation and thunderstorms are far offset from the middle of the storm.Read the Full Article
Morning storms move ABIA to 5th wettest May on record
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Morning storms dropped up to 4.3" of rain in northern Caldwell County, and 1.69" at ABIA.
These storms move the airport's monthly total to 9.24", advancing in just a few hours from 13th place to 5th place for the wettest May on record at that observing station. And more rain is possible before the month ends Friday night.
What may be even more impressive is the trend we are observing. With this morning's development, 3 of the top 5 wettest Mays on record at ABIA have occurred in the past 5 years. Research shows that climate change increases the frequency and intensity of heavy rain events.Read the Full Article
-
-
