LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorms in Central Texas

Latest Updates

10:30 p.m.: 3,500 Austin Power customers are currently without power across the service area. Austin Power cautions that some customers may be without power overnight.

10:30 p.m. Update: We currently have 3,500 customers without power across the service area. Estimated restoration times have been suspended on the outage map as our crews work on assessing the damage. Some customers may be without power overnight. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/7CZ8tPUUxq — Austin Energy (@austinenergy) June 10, 2019

9:45 p.m.: KXAN viewers Ethan DeAngelis and Mark Kendrick captured stunning shots of lightning from around Central Texas

Lightning strike in Central Texas

Lightning strike over downtown Austin

8:48 p.m. STORY: Pflugerville police are searching for a kayaker that went missing during Central Texas storms

8:21 p.m.: UT Police tweeted San Jacinto Street is closed at Robert Dedman until water recedes

🚧TRAFFIC ALERT🚧 Officers closing San Jacinto in the 2000 block and Robert Dedman in the 2000 block until water recedes. #ATXFloods They expect closures will be brief. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) June 10, 2019

8:17 p.m.: Thunderstorms are moving south and making their way through San Marcos

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including New Braunfels TX, Schertz TX, Seguin TX until 9:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/SPxtNdxDac — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 10, 2019

8:02 p.m.: KXAN viewer Branden Belk submitted this interesting video of rotating clouds near the Star Ranch neighborhood in Hutto.

Rotating clouds during storms in Hutto

7:45 p.m.: Reports of weather damage are coming in from Round Rock with downed tree limbs.

7:30 p.m.: Ray Trujillo submitted this video of rain and storms in Briarcliff.

Storms in Briarcliff

7:20 p.m.: Flash flood warning for Austin, Pflugerville and Wells Branch

Flash Flood Warning including Austin TX, Pflugerville TX, Wells Branch TX until 10:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Q4nX421QCF — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 10, 2019

7:15 p.m.: TORNADO WARNING EXPIRED THROUGHOUT CENTRAL TEXAS

7:10 p.m.: KXAN viewer Doug Craig submitted this video of heavy rain near his home in Marble Falls.

Rain in Marble Falls Sunday afternoon

7:02 p.m.: TORNADO WARNING EXPIRED FOR LAKE TRAVIS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Austin TX, Round Rock TX, Cedar Park TX until 8:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/bhvXZvY3c9 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 10, 2019

6:40 p.m.: KXAN viewer Amantha Swift observed what appeared to be a funnel cloud in Taylor

Dangerous clouds/storms in Taylor

6:25 p.m.: KXAN viewer Belinda Morgan witnessed hail in Llano County. The hail appears to be ping pong-size hail