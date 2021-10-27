LIVE BLOG: Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes City of Austin

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — As severe weather moves into the Central Texas area, KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team is tracking storms.

A cold front is expected to bring a line of fast-moving thunderstorms that may be strong to severe overnight. Storms are expected to arrive in the Hill Country between 1 and 5 a.m., the Austin metro area between 4 and 7 a.m. and counties east of Interstate 35 from 6 and 9 a.m.

3:00 AM – A line of non-severe storms is moving into the Hill Country. As the line of storms continue to move toward the I-35 corridor, our latest hi-res model indicates it’s possible the storms will tap into a slightly more conducive atmosphere than what is over the Hill Country, meaning storms could briefly strengthen.

Confidence is high on the passing of the storms through the Austin metro at around 5:00 AM.

3:30 AM – Storms continue to move into the Hill Country. The National Weather Service is indicating that estimated hail size of less than 0.25″ (penny size, non-severe) is being reported in the strongest storms currently over northern Llano county.

4:00 AM – The line of storms continues to move to the southeast at around 35 MPH. This will put the storms in the northwest suburbs of Austin around 4:30 AM.

Still no severe weather warnings. Burnet, Llano, Lampasas and Williamson counties remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8:00 AM.

4:15 AM – The National Weather Service has expanded the Severe Thunderstorm Watch that now includes Travis and Hays counties as well as all Central Texas counties to the east of I-35.

The main threats with this line of storms is strong winds and small hail are possible. Still no severe weather warnings.

4:30 AM – The line of storms is continuing to march southeast at around 35 MPH. No severe storm warnings, but the storms will be in the Austin metro within the next half hour.

Still no severe weather warnings, but gusty winds and small hail are possible.

