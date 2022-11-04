Editor’s Note: This live blog is no longer being updated.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The risk of severe weather decreased in the Austin area Friday, but severe weather still remains possible in the eastern counties.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Milam County Friday afternoon.

Storms appear unlikely altogether in the Hill Country, and may not even develop in the Austin area. The KXAN First Warning Weather team is watching for severe storms east of Interstate 35.

9:30 p.m.

The ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was lifted at 9:25 p.m., according to AUS officials.

9:10 p.m.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials said, per the FAA, the ground stop was extended to 9:15.

8:44 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Bastrop and Lee counties until 9:15 p.m.

Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Caldwell and Bastrop counties until 9:45 p.m.

8:21 p.m.

Lightning seen in Marble Falls

8:14 p.m.

A possible tornado was spotted in northeast Texas in the Powderly area.

Video credit: Jennifer Nicole Draper

8:10 p.m.

The FAA issued a ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to the weather. AUS said it’s estimated the stop will continue until 8:45 p.m.

Travelers can expect delays for both arriving and departing flights.

8:08 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Hays, Caldwell and Bastrop counties until 8:45 p.m.