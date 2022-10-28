AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a tornado blew through the Jarrell area Monday night, Central Texas is watching for more strong to severe storms Friday morning during the morning commute hours.

The First Warning Weather team says there are early indications this could be an “all-hazards” severe event with the potential for hail, wind damage and isolated tornadoes.

Weather Resources

Stay up to date with the latest weather information in this live blog.

Live Updates

8:18 a.m.

View of storm clouds from C.D. Fulkes Middle in Round Rock

7:53 a.m.

Video of storms, and thunder in Leander

7:20 a.m.

The National Weather Service said although there aren’t any warnings in effect at the moment, storms with brief heavy downpours will be moving through Austin and San Antonio over the next one to two hours.

“Give yourself plenty of time to make it safely to your destination today!” NWS wrote on Twitter.

6:31 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for much of Burnet County, including the towns of Marble Falls and Burnet, until 7:15 a.m.

6:15 a.m.

The below video is from Cindy Williams in Llano County. This was taken five miles west of Llano on FM 2323.

5:53 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Llano and Burnet counties, including the towns of Marble Falls, Kingsland and Granite Shoals until 6:30 a.m.

5:43 a.m. Friday

Liberty Hill ISD issued a two-hour delay for all classes Friday morning.

Here are the new start times for Friday:

Elementary school: 9:40 a.m.

Middle school: 10:15 a.m.

High school: 10:50 a.m.

Monday night

An EF-1 tornado tore through south of the town of Jarrell. It was on the ground for about four miles for a duration of seven minutes, according to the National Weather Service.