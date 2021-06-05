LIST: Top 5 wettest start to June on record in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We know it’s been wet, but the amount of rain we’ve started June with is one for the record books.

Austin at Camp Mabry is dealing with its fourth-wettest start to June on record when looking at rainfall totals from June 1-4. Rainfall totals through June 4 were 2.57″ at Camp Mabry. In an average June, Camp Mabry receives 3.68″ of rain, and it’s usually the third-wettest month of the year. Here’s how the rankings look for Camp Mabry with records going back to 1938.

RANKYEARRAINFALL
119624.10″
219513.84″
319873.55″
420212.57″
520162.26″
Rainfall totals June 1-4 at Camp Mabry

Austin at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is dealing with its third-wettest start to June on record over a similar period. Rainfall totals through June 4 were 3.09″ at the airport. In an average June, AUS receives 3.37″ of rain, and it’s usually the third-wettest month of the year. Here’s how the rankings look for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport with records going back to 1942.

RANKYEARRAINFALL
119515.07″
219873.64″
320213.09″
419573.07″
520042.63″
Rainfall totals June 1-4 at AUS

FACTORING IN RAINFALL FROM SATURDAY:

Camp Mabry (Records back to 1938)

RANKYEARRAINFALL
119624.10″
219513.84″
319873.55″
420032.77″
520212.61″
Rainfall totals June 1-5th at Camp Mabry

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (Records back to 1942)

RANKYEARRAINFALL
119515.07″
219873.64″
319573.46″
420043.33″
520213.25″
Rainfall totals June 1-5 at AUS

Monday

91° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 20% 91° 75°

Tuesday

93° / 76°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 10% 93° 76°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 94° 74°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 95° 73°

Friday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 94° 74°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 95° 73°

Sunday

93° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 69°

