LIST: Top 5 wettest start to June on record in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We know it’s been wet, but the amount of rain we’ve started June with is one for the record books.
Austin at Camp Mabry is dealing with its fourth-wettest start to June on record when looking at rainfall totals from June 1-4. Rainfall totals through June 4 were 2.57″ at Camp Mabry. In an average June, Camp Mabry receives 3.68″ of rain, and it’s usually the third-wettest month of the year. Here’s how the rankings look for Camp Mabry with records going back to 1938.
|RANK
|YEAR
|RAINFALL
|1
|1962
|4.10″
|2
|1951
|3.84″
|3
|1987
|3.55″
|4
|2021
|2.57″
|5
|2016
|2.26″
Austin at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is dealing with its third-wettest start to June on record over a similar period. Rainfall totals through June 4 were 3.09″ at the airport. In an average June, AUS receives 3.37″ of rain, and it’s usually the third-wettest month of the year. Here’s how the rankings look for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport with records going back to 1942.
|RANK
|YEAR
|RAINFALL
|1
|1951
|5.07″
|2
|1987
|3.64″
|3
|2021
|3.09″
|4
|1957
|3.07″
|5
|2004
|2.63″
FACTORING IN RAINFALL FROM SATURDAY:
Camp Mabry (Records back to 1938)
|RANK
|YEAR
|RAINFALL
|1
|1962
|4.10″
|2
|1951
|3.84″
|3
|1987
|3.55″
|4
|2003
|2.77″
|5
|2021
|2.61″
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (Records back to 1942)
|RANK
|YEAR
|RAINFALL
|1
|1951
|5.07″
|2
|1987
|3.64″
|3
|1957
|3.46″
|4
|2004
|3.33″
|5
|2021
|3.25″