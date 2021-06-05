LIST: Top 5 wettest start to June on record in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We know it’s been wet, but the amount of rain we’ve started June with is one for the record books.

Austin at Camp Mabry is dealing with its fourth-wettest start to June on record when looking at rainfall totals from June 1-4. Rainfall totals through June 4 were 2.57″ at Camp Mabry. In an average June, Camp Mabry receives 3.68″ of rain, and it’s usually the third-wettest month of the year. Here’s how the rankings look for Camp Mabry with records going back to 1938.

RANK YEAR RAINFALL 1 1962 4.10″ 2 1951 3.84″ 3 1987 3.55″ 4 2021 2.57″ 5 2016 2.26″ Rainfall totals June 1-4 at Camp Mabry

Austin at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is dealing with its third-wettest start to June on record over a similar period. Rainfall totals through June 4 were 3.09″ at the airport. In an average June, AUS receives 3.37″ of rain, and it’s usually the third-wettest month of the year. Here’s how the rankings look for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport with records going back to 1942.

RANK YEAR RAINFALL 1 1951 5.07″ 2 1987 3.64″ 3 2021 3.09″ 4 1957 3.07″ 5 2004 2.63″ Rainfall totals June 1-4 at AUS

FACTORING IN RAINFALL FROM SATURDAY:

Camp Mabry (Records back to 1938)

RANK YEAR RAINFALL 1 1962 4.10″ 2 1951 3.84″ 3 1987 3.55″ 4 2003 2.77″ 5 2021 2.61″ Rainfall totals June 1-5th at Camp Mabry

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (Records back to 1942)