Last full supermoon of 2020 illuminates sky early Thursday morning

The last full supermoon of 2020 will illuminate the sky early Thursday morning (May 7th), peaking in fullness at 5:45AM. This comes just two days after the moon reached perigee, closest point to Earth in it’s orbit, at ~224,429 miles from Earth on May 5th.

A “supermoon” is defined as a full or new moon that is within 90% perigee. The moon typically appears 15% brighter than a typical full moon at this point in its orbit.. Thursday’s *full supermoon is the last in a series of three for 2020, the others occurring back on March 9th and April 7th. This year’s *new supermoons will occur on September 17th, October 16th and November 15th 2020.

No telescope or eye safety equipment is needed to see a supermoon.

IN DEPTH: Some astronomers refer to supermoons as perigean full moons, or perigean new moons.

Full moon perigee | COURTESY: www.NOAA.gov

This month’s supermoon is also known as the ‘Flower Moon’, coinciding with the blooming of wildflowers across the Northern Hemisphere. Other names for May’s full moon include the Corn Planting Moon, Milk Moon and Vesak Festival Moon, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of the Buddha

In addition to Thursday morning’s supermoon, three other planets will be visible: Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. All will appear in the southeast sky with Jupiter being the brightest and Saturn appearing the dimmest.

For more information, visit NASA.gov.