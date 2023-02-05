AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.

Based on the 30-year average from 1991-2020, the typical last freeze of winter is not far away for some of us.

In an average year, Austin – Camp Mabry gets its last freeze around Feb. 15. That’s less than two weeks away! The latest freeze of the colder months was in 1914 when we saw a freeze on April 9 that year.

Don’t get too excited though, many of us living away from the urban heat island effect of the downtown area typically will be waiting a few more weeks for our final freeze of the season. For example, at the typically colder Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the average last freeze is not until almost a full month later on March 14!

Here’s a rough approximation of the average final freeze of the colder months in Central Texas:

Average last freeze of the colder months

We average the most freezes of the year in Austin in January with 5, February averages 2 and March barely averages one.

A typical cold season from October to April averages 12 freezes at Austin’s Camp Mabry; we’ve already met that as of February 5.

Freezes this winter compared to average

Site-specific averages

Austin-Camp Mabry:

Average last freeze: February 15

Latest freeze: April 9, 1914

Earliest last freeze: Dec. 25, 1989

Last freeze in 2022: March 12

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Average last freeze: March 14

Latest freeze: April 17, 1999

Earliest last freeze: Dec. 13, 1982

Last freeze in 2022: March 13

Burnet

*NOTE: Data begins 1997*

Average last freeze: March 1

Latest freeze: April 7, 2009

Earliest last freeze: Jan. 8, 2017

Last freeze in 2022: March 13

La Grange

*NOTE: Data begins 2010*

Average last freeze: Feb. 18

Latest freeze: March 13, 2022

Earliest last freeze: Jan. 8, 2017

Last freeze in 2022: March 13

Llano

*NOTE: Several years of missing data*

Average last freeze: March 23

Latest freeze: April 18, 1921

Earliest last freeze: Feb. 20, 1991

Last freeze in 2022: March 20

Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as we track any additional cold weather complications as we head through the rest of the month.