AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis has dropped to its lowest level in 3.5 years.

The lake level at Mansfield Dam was recorded at 656.17′ above mean sea level at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, according to data from the Lower Colorado River Authority.

That’s the lowest level since September 2018, when the lake fell to 653.8′. The following month, heavy rain caused disastrous flooding across portions of Central Texas.

The recent drop in lake levels comes as drought continues to worsen, particularly in the Hill Country.

Several counties are experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions — the worst category in the weekly update by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Drought continues to expand in Central Texas, particularly in the Hill Country. (U.S. Drought Monitor map as of April 28, 2022)

While the current lake level is the lowest in 3.5 years, it’s still a far cry from the lowest levels ever recorded. The lake hit an all-time low of 614.18′ on Aug. 14, 1951.

The lowest recorded level of Lake Travis in the past decade was 618.56′ in September 2013.

You can check lake levels for yourself anytime here.