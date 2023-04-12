Bluebonnet in south Austin at the LBJ Wildflower Center in February 2023 (Nick Bannin // KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As part of the University of Texas’ 40 Hours for the 40 Acres fundraiser, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is raising money to fund four undergraduate internships in the fields of science, communication, conservation and operations.

The Wildflower Center, designated the Botanic Garden of Texas, advocates for the conservation of native plants, sustainable gardening, and the preservation of central Texas’ beautiful natural spaces. It is known for its internationally-recognized sustainable gardens, education and outreach programs, and research projects.

View of Texas bluebonnets and huisache daisies in the Savanna Meadow from a past wildflower season. (Courtesy: Wildflower Center)

The Wildflower Center is aiming to fund four undergraduate internships this summer and needs to raise $16,000 to eliminate financial barriers for students in need of paid employment.

The 40for40 fundraiser continues through 10 p.m. Thursday. You can make your donation by clicking here.