AUSTIN (KXAN) – After the second winter in a row influenced by La Nina, it will be at least a few more months before we transition back to a neutral weather pattern — if we do at all this year.

The updated La Nina analysis from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Climate Prediction Center actually saw a strengthening of La Nina conditions during the second half of the month of February as sea surface temperatures got COLDER compared to average in the central and east-central Tropical Pacific.

Sea surface temperature anomalies (NOAA/CPC)

To return to an ENSO neutral phase, these temperatures would have to warm closer to average, not head the other direction.

This pushes back the expected return of a neutral phase with the expectation that La Niña will continue in the Northern Hemisphere at least into the summer.

ENSO forecast model predictions

The official forecast from NOAA/CPC now expects ENSO neutral conditions won’t return until after summer at the earliest.

ENSO Forecast from CPC/IRI

But when will we leave a La Nina phase? ENSO phase probabilities broken into three-month periods don’t paint a clear picture.

ENSO Phase Probabilities

The ENSO phase probabilities favor La Nina during the June-July-August period with 53% odds, but after that, it’s just as likely that we continue La Nina as it is going into a neutral phase. In fact, beginning with the September-October-November period it becomes slightly more likely that we go back into a La Nina phase heading into next winter than it is staying neutral (45% vs 43%).

The three-month weather outlook from the Climate Prediction Center suggest a warmer and drier than normal spring for Central Texas.

March-May Precipitation Outlook (CPC)

March-May Temperature Outlook (CPC)

If we were to remain or return to a La Nina phase for next winter that would mean another drier and warmer winter outlook for Central Texas.

WINTER LA NINA PATTERN. (Courtesy/NOAA Climate.gov)

While the long term outlook may not be very clear, it seems abundantly obvious that a transition to El Nino seems incredibly unlikely within the next year.