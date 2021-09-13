KXAN Weather team’s in-depth discussion on Tropical Storm Nicholas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meteorologists Kristen Currie, Sean Kelly and Mark Pena are discussing the local and state impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Significant rainfall is likely to lead to a high risk of flooding along the Texas coastline and Louisiana area Monday through Wednesday.

Upwards of 8″-16″ of rain is possible, storm surge near the middle Texas coast could reach 3′-5′, and tropical-storm-force winds are all likely.

Although the impacts to Central Texas look to be confined to <1″ of rain for Hill Country and Austin-metro counties, a few areas near and east of Fayette County could see rainfall totals of 1″-3″.

