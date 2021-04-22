KXAN Earth Week: Central Texas’ climate

When it comes to weather, we see it all in Central Texas… from extreme heat to cold… from drought, to flood.

The official climate zone our area falls is called “humid subtropical” characterized by hot, humid summers and mild winters.

Typical daytime temperatures in Austin range from the 60s in the winter, to as hot as 98 degrees in the summer.

These numbers that are expected to rise with new 30-year temperature averages that are released next month.

“It’s pretty… it’s pretty severe here in the summertime” says Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the Director of Horticulture at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. She advises Central Texans to keep climate in mind when landscaping your yard.

“It’s very easy to get wooed by some beautiful flowering plant in the store, and not really take into consideration the details of what that plant really wants to grow in” she says. “If you’re selecting plants that are native to your region, that’s really going to be the key to finding things that will do well and thrive in the climate that we have”

Homebuilders also account for local temperature ranges, using the proper amount of insulation.

And though our climate makes it a beautiful place to live, there is a downside to the mild winters.

“We have pollen seasons year-round, which is a little bit unique compared to most places in the U.S.” says Dr. Sheila Amar, an allergist at the Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown.

Bad allergies, the price we pay for living in Central Texas.