KXAN Climate Watch: Wildfires

As the West continues to battle historic wildfires this year, there are growing concerns for more intense and more frequent wildfires due to climate change.

It’s not that climate change causes wildfires, but instead increases the risk of larger, more intense wildfires by affecting fuel’s flammability (warm, dry environment) and availability (driven by lack of moisture). It also acts to extend fire seasons.

Research shows climate change is resulting in the following, which all contribute to increased wildfire risk:

Warmer temperatures

Drier climates

Increased drought

Earlier snowmelt

Changes in precipitation patterns

Reduction in snowpack

The eight years on record with the most fires have all been warmer than average. | COURTESY Climate Central

In fact, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) 2018 report found wildfires are the number one risk to North America in a warmer, drier climate.

Excerpt from the IPCC 2018 report shows wildfire-induced losses, as a result of a warmer and drier climate, pose the highest risk in the present near-term and long-term – compared to extreme heat and flooding.

Fire suppression practices and forest management also play a role in wildfire risks. State and federal regulations are important in wildfire mitigation.

By the numbers

Compared with the 1970s, the annual average western U.S. wildfire season is now 105 days longer, has three times as many large fires (larger than 1000 acres) and sees more than six times as many acres burned.

Union of Concerned Scientists: From 2000 to 2018, wildfires burned more than twice as much land area per year than those from 1985 to 1999.

U.S. Global Change Research Program: The cumulative forest area burned by wildfires has greatly increased between 1984 and 2015, with analyses estimating the area burned by wildfire across the western United States over that period was twice what would have burned had climate change not occurred. (Source: adapted from Abatzoglou and Williams 2016).

Local evidence of climate change and wildfire risk

We’ve seen the effects of climate change worsening wildfires locally. In 2011, the most destructive wildfire in Texas history, the Bastrop County Complex Fire, ignited. This disaster occurred during the state’s driest year since the 1950s, resulting in widespread impacts (livestock loss, agriculture loss, low water reservoir levels, etc.) and giving it the title of the worst single-year drought in Texas history. And not only was the state battling extreme dryness, but extreme heat only worsened conditions. That year, Austin set a record of 90 days at 100 degrees or hotter—27 of those days strung together consecutively (another record). Extreme heat, bone dry conditions and gusty winds from a nearby tropical system allowed the fire to spread uncontrollably, ultimately, killing four people and destroying 1,600+ homes.

Increased wildfire impacts

The loss of life, personal property and vegetation are the obvious impacts, but there are far more repercussions of bigger and more intense blazes.

Not only do wildfires put a tremendous amount of carbon dioxide in the air, they also deposit large amounts of smoke into the atmosphere, reducing the quality of the air we breathe.

Wildfires are known to be a substantial source of airborne particulate pollution. | COURTESY: Climate Central

Post-wildfire impacts, such as erosion damages (ex. post-2011 Las Conchas Fire in NM) and mudslides, also increase with larger wildfires.

Wildfires can also aid in the spread of invasive plant species (ex. cheatgrass in NV/UT) while destroying the habitat of native species.

There are some benefits of wildfires, including: cleaning undergrowth from the forest floor, clearing heavy brush for new habitat, killing diseases and pests infesting trees, generating new growth of fire-dependent tree species, etc. And although prescribed burns help keep an ecosystem healthy, often times, the devastation far outweighs the good.

Projections

Some climate models show fire frequency increasing 25% under a high emissions scenario with the frequency of very large fires (+12,000 acres) predicted to triple. It would also be costly, with cumulative firefighting costs for the Southwest totaling $13 billion from 2006 to 2099 under that same emissions scenario.