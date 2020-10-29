KXAN Climate Watch: Wildfires

As the West continues to battle historic wildfires this year, there are growing concerns for more intense and more frequent wildfires due to climate change.
It’s not that climate change causes wildfires, but instead increases the risk of larger, more intense wildfires by affecting fuel’s flammability (warm, dry environment) and availability (driven by lack of moisture). It also acts to extend fire seasons.
Research shows climate change is resulting in the following, which all contribute to increased wildfire risk:
- Warmer temperatures
- Drier climates
- Increased drought
- Earlier snowmelt
- Changes in precipitation patterns
- Reduction in snowpack
In fact, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) 2018 report found wildfires are the number one risk to North America in a warmer, drier climate.
Fire suppression practices and forest management also play a role in wildfire risks. State and federal regulations are important in wildfire mitigation.
By the numbers
Compared with the 1970s, the annual average western U.S. wildfire season is now 105 days longer, has three times as many large fires (larger than 1000 acres) and sees more than six times as many acres burned.
Local evidence of climate change and wildfire risk
We’ve seen the effects of climate change worsening wildfires locally. In 2011, the most destructive wildfire in Texas history, the Bastrop County Complex Fire, ignited. This disaster occurred during the state’s driest year since the 1950s, resulting in widespread impacts (livestock loss, agriculture loss, low water reservoir levels, etc.) and giving it the title of the worst single-year drought in Texas history. And not only was the state battling extreme dryness, but extreme heat only worsened conditions. That year, Austin set a record of 90 days at 100 degrees or hotter—27 of those days strung together consecutively (another record). Extreme heat, bone dry conditions and gusty winds from a nearby tropical system allowed the fire to spread uncontrollably, ultimately, killing four people and destroying 1,600+ homes.
Increased wildfire impacts
The loss of life, personal property and vegetation are the obvious impacts, but there are far more repercussions of bigger and more intense blazes.
Not only do wildfires put a tremendous amount of carbon dioxide in the air, they also deposit large amounts of smoke into the atmosphere, reducing the quality of the air we breathe.
Post-wildfire impacts, such as erosion damages (ex. post-2011 Las Conchas Fire in NM) and mudslides, also increase with larger wildfires.
Wildfires can also aid in the spread of invasive plant species (ex. cheatgrass in NV/UT) while destroying the habitat of native species.
There are some benefits of wildfires, including: cleaning undergrowth from the forest floor, clearing heavy brush for new habitat, killing diseases and pests infesting trees, generating new growth of fire-dependent tree species, etc. And although prescribed burns help keep an ecosystem healthy, often times, the devastation far outweighs the good.
Projections
Some climate models show fire frequency increasing 25% under a high emissions scenario with the frequency of very large fires (+12,000 acres) predicted to triple. It would also be costly, with cumulative firefighting costs for the Southwest totaling $13 billion from 2006 to 2099 under that same emissions scenario.