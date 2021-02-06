KXAN Climate Watch: Increasing frequency of “marine heatwaves”

When you look out from the Texas coastline at the Gulf of Mexico you probably just think about about how cool or warm the water will be when you step in. You may not know that there are layers that make up the ocean deep.

The top layer of an ocean is known as the epipelagic zone or “mixed layer,” as there is so much churning of the water that temperatures at the surface down to the bottom of the mixed layer are roughly the same. In general the mixed layer can range from the top 20 meters of the ocean water to as much as 200 meters deep. The depth of this mixed layer can vary and changes through the year based on the seasons.

NOAA

The depth of the mixed layer is important because a shallow mixed layer has the ability to heat more quickly than a deeper mixed layer. A deeper mixed layer, therefore, would respond more slowly to changes in surface temperatures above.

A new study from the University of Colorado at Boulder found that, over time, the depth of the North Pacific Ocean mixed layer is shrinking, giving rise to wild fluctuations in water temperatures.

Using both models and sea surface temperature observations, scientists estimate that over the last 40 years the mixed layer shrunk by three meters in some areas of the North Pacific. Modeling suggests another four meters will be lost by the year 2100.

Remember, the smaller the mixed layer, the more the temperature at the top layer of the ocean changes. Some of the surface temperature fluctuations have been drastic.

In 2019, a “marine heatwave” forced temperatures in the North Pacific to rise 5.5 degrees Fahrenheit. The scientists involved blamed the thinning mixed layer for such drastic warming. Projected to the year 2100, a similar heat wave would cause a 12 degree rise in the temperature of the mixed layer.

Significant sea temperature rises like this can cause havoc on marine ecosystems with animals and sea plants not used to such changes. If these marine heatwaves continue to happen and become more intense as they do, sea life as we know it may not survive.