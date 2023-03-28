AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kites will take to the skies Saturday as Zilker Park once again plays home to the ABC Kite Fest. Kite flyers both young and young at heart have been filling the sky with their creations since 1929 when The Exchange Club started the event.

Like the kites will do Saturday this event has soared in popularity over its 94 years.

Kite flying in 2022 at the 94th ABC Kite Fest

Saturday will be a day of fun but it could also be a day to learn. Many will be building their own kite creations and, in the process, learn about the engineering in the construction of their kite.

Our young kite “engineers” will learn how much wind is needed to successfully get a kite up and flying. The answer to that question is determined by the shape, the size and the weight. Engineering and physics.

There are some kites created to be aerodynamic utilizing just a little breeze. Kites that don’t weigh a great deal won’t need much wind but the heavier a kite is the more wind will be needed to give it the lift necessary to fly.

For the average kite a light breeze of up to 10 miles per hour is all that is needed to make for a successful launch. If you don’t have an anemometer, the instrument that measures wind speed, a gentle breeze that you can feel on your face will tell you if there is enough wind.

You can also get an idea by just looking at the leaves blowing about.

So, what does Saturday’s weather hold for the 95th ABC Kite Fest? The KXAN Weather Team is forecasting a breezy day with a north to northeast wind around 10 to 15 mph with occasional higher gusts.

Looks like a good weather day for kite-flying

The sky will partly cloudy sky to start with a few more clouds arriving in the afternoon. The rain is forecast to hold off until after 5 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures will start out in the low 70s at 10 a.m., rising to the upper 70s by noon, before peaking in the low 80s. A typical spring day.

Included in the many events going on Saturday will be the will be the Kite Contest hosted by Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans and former Chief Meteorologist Jim Spencer. Come say hello to them.

This event also serves as a fundraiser with proceeds benefiting Communities in Schools of Central Texas and the Moss Pieratt Foundation. The Foundation funds research and promotes awareness regarding the sudden explained death of children over twelve years old.

Finally, a reminder that Barton Springs Rd. will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We look forward to seeing you Saturday.