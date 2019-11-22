Kaxan’s weekend for good

Kaxan, KXAN’s mascot, has a busy weekend ahead with two events scheduled Saturday, helping to raise money for two great causes. Here’s where to find him and how you can show your support:

“Runways: Haute Dogs” | Fashion for Good Austin

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, November 23rd – 12PM – The Domain

BENEFITING: Hounds for Heroes



Runways: Haute Dogs is a fashion show featuring local celebrities/influencers and their adorable pups, dressed by The Domain retailers. The event benefits “Hounds for Heroes“, an Austin organization with a mission to provide service dogs for veterans suffering from PTSD and mobility issues.



For more information on this event, click here.

10th annual “Fur Ball” | Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, November 23rd 2019 – 6PM – Sheraton Georgetown

BENEFITING: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter



The “Fur Ball” is William County Regional Animal Shelter’s biggest event of the year. Donations go towards fulfilling their mission of providing care and finding homes for all of the lost and abandoned animals of Williamson County. WCRAS is the only shelter solely devoted to the animals of Round Rock, Cedar Park, Hutto, Leander, and Williamson County. KXAN’s Jim Spencer will serve as the master of ceremonies.



For more information on this event, click here.