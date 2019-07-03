Kaxan’s fireworks safety rules for pets

Kaxan likes to get the message out that most of his friends hate fireworks. In the video above from last year, you can see he was so excited to spread the word he nearly jumped off the desk!

Many pets don’t like the 4th of July at all because of all the fireworks. In fact, shelters often fill up with runaways during the holiday.

KXAN mascot Kaxan offers these safety tips for keeping your pet comfortable during what can be a scary time for them.

And, here are more great tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association!

