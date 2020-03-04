Kaxan’s cause: Amplify Austin

Our KXAN mascot, Kaxan, is a huge supporter of Amplify Austin, a designated day of giving to local non-profits. He encourages everyone to donate to their organization of choice… but he is especially fond of Austin Dog Rescue (ADR). In fact, Kaxan has created his own campaign page and event to help raise $5000 for ADR.

There are a couple way to support Kaxan reach his goal. First, if you’re a fan of skeeball, consider rolling in Thursday night’s tournament where all proceeds benefit Austin Dog Rescue. Or, pucker up for the ‘Puppy Breath Kissing Booth’, also at Thursday night’s event!

Can’t make the event? To simply donate to Kaxan’s Austin Dog Rescue’s Amplify Austin Campaign, click here.

What is Amplify Austin?

According to their website, “Amplify Austin Day is the Central Texas region’s day of giving. It is a local generosity movement that connects individuals, families, businesses, and foundations with the causes they are passionate about to create real, lasting change for the local nonprofits that address our most pressing needs.

On Amplify Austin Day, your gifts have the opportunity to be amplified through matching gifts and challenges, hourly prize incentives, and through the I Live Here I Give Here Amplify Fund, which is distributed to all participating nonprofits.

Over the past seven years, Amplify Austin Day has raised more than $57 million for hundreds of local nonprofits. When you join your neighbors in giving back on Amplify Austin Day, you are helping your hometown thrive for decades to come!”

Fore more information, visit the Amplify Austin website by clicking here.

