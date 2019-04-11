Kaxan the ThunderPet supports Emancipet

It’s a bird…it’s a plane…it’s a ThunderPet!

We’re excited to announce the fourth year of ThunderCloud Subs’ #ThunderPets project, benefiting Emancipet.

Like ThunderCloud, Emancipet is an Austin original. They’re celebrating their 20th year of making spay/neuter and veterinary care affordable and accessible for all pet owners. Since 1999 Emancipet has spayed or neutered 325,000 dogs and cats and last year cared for more than 100,000 pets.

During #ThunderPets, from April 1-15, stop by your neighborhood ThunderCloud Subs, donate $5, and you’ll receive your very own ThunderPets bandana for your dog, cat, iguana, or guinea pig. All proceeds support Emancipet. (You can also order bandanas along with food online at thundercloud.com.)

Share a photo or (new this year) video of your pet in their new bandana on Facebook or Instagram, use the hashtag #ThunderPets and you’ll be entered into our contest and eligible to win prizes including ThunderBucks, Emancipet swag, and more.

ThunderCloud is a big fan of pets and the joy they bring to our lives, and we’re also big fans of supporting our community. From our ThunderPets to yours, thank you for helping us support Emancipet.



Look at @melanie_denholm’s adorable #ThunderPets! Thanks, Melanie, for getting your bandanas the very first day they were available. Pick up your own #ThunderPets bandanas at your neighborhood ThunderCloud, only $5, benefiting @emancipet.