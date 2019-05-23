Kaxan reaches semifinals for American Humane Hero Dog Award

AUSTIN – Every dog has its day, and KXAN mascot Kaxan is hoping that day will come for him on Oct. 5 at the ninth annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards® in Beverly Hills.

Kaxan has become just one of 21 semifinalists after competing against 360 other heroic canines for the nation’s highest honor recognizing humankind’s best friend. Voting by the American public to choose this year’s top American Humane Hero Dog continues now at http://herodogawards.org/dog/kaxan/.

Kaxan was nominated for the award because of his extensive community service, including his work as a therapy dog with Divine Canines. He has visited Fort Hood soldiers suffering from PTSD and war injuries, hospital patients, seniors at assisted living homes, and many other groups. He is also part of the Barking Book Buddies program, reading with his buddy at St. Elmo Elementary School every week during the school year.

Local dog lovers and those across the country are invited to visit www.herodogawards.org and vote once per day for their favorite dogs in each of seven categories. Kaxan hopes you will vote for him in the Therapy Dog category.

Following the first round of voting, which ended May 2 with the selection of 21 semifinalists (the top three in each category), a second round, featuring a combination of public and celebrity voting, will narrow the field to the seven category finalists. The winning dog in each category will be flown to Los Angeles and celebrated at a red carpet, star-studded awards gala on Oct. 5, when this year’s American Hero Dog will be revealed.

Over the past eight years, Americans have cast millions of votes for more than a thousand dogs, all seeking the coveted title of American Hero Dog. The program reaches more than 1 billion people each year and draws the support and participation of top celebrity dog lovers from all over the world. Hosts, judges, award presenters, and entertainment acts have included Jay Leno, Billy Crystal, Betty White, Ariel Winter, Rebecca Romijn, Alison Sweeney, James Denton, Beth Stern, Bindi Irwin, Derek Hough, Richard Marx, Katharine McPhee, Michelle Beadle, Whoopi Goldberg, Denise Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Chelsea Handler, Martin Short, Jewel, Wilson Phillips, John Ondrasik, Carson Kressley, Miranda Lambert, Pauley Perrette, Kristen Chenoweth, Naomi Judd, Eric Stonestreet, Danica McKellar, Bailee Madison, and many more.

“Our best friends do so much to improve and even save our lives, and every dog owner knows about the extraordinary, unbreakable bond they share with their dog,” said Robin Ganzert, PhD, American Humane’s president and CEO. “The American Humane Hero Dog Awards are our way of celebrating the power of the human-animal bond, which has been a core part of our organization’s mission for 142 years.”

Key dates for the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards (all rounds open and close at 12pm Pacific Time):

2nd Round Voting: May 23 – July 18

3rd Round Voting: Aug. 1 – Sept. 9

Hero Dog Awards: Oct. 5

For more information about the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®, and to vote daily in the contest, please visit www.herodogawards.org.

