AUSTIN (KXAN) — June 2022 was the hottest June on record in Austin, but this June isn’t far behind.

Looking at the June mean temperatures from the beginning of the month through June 24, we’re currently experiencing the ninth hottest June to date.

Hottest Junes to date (through June 24)

With triple digit highs and potentially record-breaking warm low temperatures for the remainder of the month, this June should enter the top-5 warmest category by the time we wrap it up. Based on our latest forecast, we’re predicting this June makes it to the fifth hottest spot with a mean temperature (factoring highs and lows each day) of 86.5º.

Hottest Junes ever (+2023 projections)

The hottest Junes have all come since 2008 with last June being the hottest ever with a mean temperature of 87.7º.

The 30-year average mean temperature for June is 83.0º meaning we’re expecting this June will be a full 3.5º warmer than normal!

What about the triple digit count?

June usually has three triple digit days in a normal year, but so far (through June 24) we’re up to 9.

With our forecast calling for triple digits every day to wrap-up the month we would finish June with 15 triple digit days. 15 days of 100º or hotter in June would be tied (with 2011) at 5th highest.

Triple digits in June in Austin

Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as we track the heat and some signs of a subtle temperature drop heading into July.