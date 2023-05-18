AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coming off a wetter than normal April and a wetter May (so far) we’re looking ahead to what is usually the third wettest month of the year.

Our wet and severe weather season in Central Texas, which began in March, usually continues through at least the first half of June until we transition to the hotter and drier weather of the summer months.

The Climate Prediction Center released its initial forecast for June and it leans a little warmer than normal with near average rainfall.

June temperature forecast (CPC)

June rain forecast (CPC)

June is the month that highs in the 90s become the norm. Average highs June 1 is 91º climbing to 95º by the end of the month.

Typical lows in June start at 71º to begin the month before reaching 74º by the end of the month.

Average rainfall in June is 3.68″

Drought continues, but improves

Last week’s drought came before our most widespread and heavy rains with some parts of Mason County picking up eight inches of rain since then.

Drought last week

The latest drought update showed a 1-category improvement for a large portion of the Hill Country over the previous week’s drought report.

Drought this week

Exceptional (category 4) drought was completely removed from Blanco and Hays Counties with only the southwestern corner of Gillespie County still in the highest drought category.

Extreme (category 3) drought was almost completely removed from Llano and Hays County with Travis County completely removed from it.

Still, several inches of rain is needed to continue to chip away at drought conditions.