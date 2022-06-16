AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we continue through an incredibly warm June, the outlook for July does not look to bring much relief.

The Climate Prediction Center released their initial July outlook for temperatures and rainfall on Thursday.

July temperature outlook

No sense in burying the headline here…July is going to be another hotter than normal month.

July temperature forecast (CPC)

The warmer than normal temperature outlook is not just for Central Texas, but really for most of the southern half and eastern third of the United States.

July temperature forecast (CPC)

July rainfall outlook

The rainfall outlook is slightly better, but still not great for Central Texas given the expanding drought. Austin and areas north are expecting a drier than normal month and areas south of Austin are expecting a near normal July rainfall.

July rainfall outlook (CPC)

The bullseye for drier weather is centered over Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska with most of the country expected to receive normal or wetter than normal weather in July.

July rainfall outlook (CPC)

What is normal for July in Austin?

July is normally our second driest month (after February) and our hottest month of the year.

High temperatures average in the mid 90s early in the month and rise to near 100 degrees on a daily basis by the end of the month. Low temperatures are typically in the mid 70s.

July normal weather in Austin

Drought worsens

This outlook for July comes on the same day as drought conditions worsened slightly in parts of Central Texas.