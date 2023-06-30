AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Climate Prediction Center updated its forecast for July and it is not looking as promising for rain as it once did.

In mid-June, their previous July outlook was released, which leaned wetter for Central Texas. Based on the area that seemed most likely to get rain, it appeared we were going to get some rain coming from the Gulf of Mexico, possibly from some tropical activity.

Now the CPC’s final July forecast has been released and the majority of Central Texas appears primed for near-normal rain, and that isn’t good.

July is usually our second driest month of the year, meaning our rainfall prospects aren’t usually that great to begin with. Given our increasing rainfall deficit, we need more rain than normal just to catch up.

July forecast

Our second hottest month is looking hotter than normal. Odds of warmer-than-normal temperatures are relatively high.

July temperature forecast (CPC)

The area most likely to get above-normal rainfall has shifted into North Texas and the Texas Panhandle. Part of the Hill Country is included in the ‘wetter-than-normal’ outlook, but the odds of that are only slightly above the probability of near-normal rainfall.

July rainfall forecast (CPC)

What’s normal for July in Austin?

Normally in July, our high temperatures are deep into the 90s and our nights are in the mid 70s. We usually get less than two inches of rain.

Triple digits in July

Typically, July brings 10 triple-digit days a year in Austin at Camp Mabry. Here’s how the last five Julys have faired for the number of 100º+ days.

2022: 29 days (record)

2021: 1 day

2020: 20 days

2019: 11 days

2018: 17 days

Hot July follows 6th hottest June

June 2023 was tied as the 6th hottest June on record at Austin’s Camp Mabry. Average mean temperatures in June were 86.3º, compared to a normal temperature of 83º for a typical June. June 2023 also picked up 15 triple-digit days in Austin, 12 more 100º+ days than normal.

Don’t forget, we’re tracking all the 2023 weather statistics in the link below!

Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as we continue to track any potential development in the tropics. June 1 marked the beginning of Atlantic Hurricane Season that continues through November.