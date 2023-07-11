AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Here’s the Central Texas bird forecast for the month, courtesy of Travis Audubon. Learn more about Central Texas birds and bird-related events for all ages at travisaudubon.org or by calling 512-300-BIRD. Follow Travis County Audubon at www.facebook.com/travisaudubon.

It might be hard for us to celebrate the overwhelming heat, but some birds find something to sing about. Get up a little earlier to hear them as they often seek shade later in the day. Carolina Wrens and Northern Cardinals are some of the early risers, singing before and at daybreak. You may hear Northern Mockingbirds imitating other birds with three to six repetitions, before switching to another tune. White-winged Doves chime in with their “who cooks for you” calls. Keep an ear out for the House Finch’s musical song, too. In the late afternoon and early evening it’s not unusual for these species to sing again before going to roost.

Carolina Wren Singing

PHOTO: Jane Tillman

Red-hot House Finches

The male House Finch is a noticeably red bird in the Austin area. It’s not completely red like the male Northern Cardinal and male Summer Tanager, though. It has a red capped head, and is also red on the throat. Its red breast can be stunning. When it flies the red on its rump is visible. The 6 inch bird has a grayish brown back and wings, with blurry streaks on its belly and flanks. Alas, the female is drab gray-brown overall with blurry grayish streaks on its breast, belly and flanks.

Female Northern Cardinal Singing

PHOTO: The Online Zoo

While most male House Finches have bright red accents, in some males the reds are replaced by yellow or yellowish-orange. You might think you are looking at a different species! House Finches, like many birds, get their feather colors of red and yellow from carotenoid pigments in the foods they eat – they can’t make it themselves. Females mate with the reddest males; perhaps their color signifies healthy, fit individuals capable of finding food and providing for young. (Female Northern Cardinals also prefer the brightest red males.)

Male House Finch

PHOTO: James Giroux

The House Finch originally only occurred in the arid Southwest. That changed in 1939 when a few birds were released from a pet store in New York, where they were being sold as “Hollywood Finches.” Subsequent generations gradually spread west. At the same time the southwestern birds spread east. In Texas they have now been recorded in every county, although they are still uncommon in parts of the South Texas Brush Country.

Male and Female House Finch

PHOTO: Jim DeVries

There are several reasons that House Finches may be such successful colonizers. They are flexible in nesting sites in both urban and rural areas. They make their cup-shaped nests in both deciduous and coniferous trees, but also on rock ledges, on building ledges and in building vents, and in vines and hanging planters. In addition, they will make several nesting attempts per year, from 1-6 broods! Compare this to a cardinal’s or tanager’s 1-2 broods.

Yellow-variant Male House Finch

PHOTO: Paul and Anne Wheeler

This high number of nesting attempts may be attributed to food availability. Most songbirds feed their nestlings caterpillars to provide protein for the growing birds. Usually these are abundant early in the breeding season. House Finches on the other hand almost exclusively feed their nestlings plant foods such as seeds, buds, flowers and fruit. This lack of dependence on insects to raise their young opens up a much longer breeding season.

The House Finch song often ends with a “zhree” buzzy note. If you hear a long drawn out set of musical notes ending with this upslurred or downslurred “zhree” start looking for a House Finch. Females will occasionally sing, most often in spring. Not sure if you hear the “zhree?” Download the free Merlin app from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, point your phone towards the bird and start recording, while staying still and silent. If the app hears a House Finch well enough, it should identify it. Try to see the bird to clinch the ID. House Finch and summering Painted Bunting songs are somewhat similar. However, the ending of the Painted Bunting’s song just trails off, like the bird lost its train of thought, missing the signature “zhree.” Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park is a good place to compare House Finch and Painted Bunting songs, and the birds themselves. Both species will be singing in July. Look for the House Finches perching on sunflowers in the prairie. The Painted Buntings often perch in small trees nearby.

A Painted Bunting’s Song is similar to the House Finch’s

PHOTO: Jane Tillman

House Finches are gregarious birds, attracted to black-oil sunflower seeds at backyard feeders. Unfortunately they are susceptible to an infectious conjunctivitis which is easily spread at feeders. The infection is visible as red, crusty, swollen or watery eyes. If you see a sick bird, take your feeder down to limit the spread, clean it and wait a week or so to put it back up.

It’s Swallow Time!

July brings lots of Purple Martins, North America’s largest swallow, to Austin. They form a migratory roost here, gaining weight and strength for their long journey to South America where they will winter. Travis Audubon volunteers are looking for the roost’s location, but it’s not obvious yet. Check the Travis Audubon website to find out when and where the Purple Martin Parties will be held during July and August.

Upcoming Travis Audubon Events Check the Travis Audubon events calendar for details on field trips, classes and other events. Beginners are welcome on all field trips.Get outdoors with a knowledgeable leader and learn more about our beautiful Austin-area birds. Most field trips fill quickly, and often require registration.

Hornsby Bend Monthly Bird Walk, July 15 from 7:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Check out this monthly field trip to the best birding spot in Austin! The bird list for this solid waste treatment plant is an astonishing 355 species. The walk is guided by an experienced Hornsby birder, and all levels of birders are welcome.

Meet at the Center for Environmental Research building, which is the first building on the right after you enter the front gate. All visitors are required to present ID at the guard house to enter Hornsby. No registration required. Contact Kevin Anderson (Kevin.Anderson@austintexas.gov) for more information.

Compiled by Travis Audubon Volunteer Jane Tillman