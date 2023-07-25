AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is currently experiencing one of the longest stretches of triple-digit heat in recorded history.

Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, has reached 100° or hotter every day since July 8.

That means, as of Tuesday, temperatures have reached the century mark for 18 days in a row. With records dating back to the 1890s, that ties as the seventh-longest stretch of triple-digit temperatures ever recorded in Austin.

The KXAN First Warning Weather team is currently forecasting at least seven more days at or above 100°, which would extend the streak to 25 days, the second-longest of all time.

The record streak currently stands at 27 days, set between July 17 and Aug. 12, 2011. That summer went on to have a record-breaking 90 days of triple-digit heat.