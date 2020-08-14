July 2020 hottest on record for N. Hemisphere, tied for 2nd globally

New numbers put out by NOAA show July 2020 was the hottest July on record for the Northern Hemisphere, and tied for the second-hottest July globally.

Hottest July on record for N. Hemisphere

When combining land and ocean surface temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere, July 2020 ran 2.12°F above normal, surpassing July 2019 by 0.14°F, and claiming the title of hottest July ever recorded.

Regionally, the Caribbean had its warmest July on record, North America its second warmest and Asia its 3rd warmest.

Second-hottest July on record for Earth

Last month, the global temperature was 62.06°F which came in +1.66°F above the 20th-century average and tied 2016 as the second-hottest July on the 141-year record. July 2020 was only 0.02°F short of tying the record-hot July 2019.

Abrupt warming in recent years

Data shows that 9 of the last 10 warmest Julys have occurred since 2010. What’s more, six of the warmest Julys have occurred in the last six years (2015-2020).

July 2020 also marked the 44th consecutive July and the 427th consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average.

Record cold July? Not this year.

Cooler-than-average July temperatures were limited to small portions of northern North America, northern Atlantic Ocean, Scandinavia, eastern China, southern South America and the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. However, no land or ocean area had a record cold July temperature.

Looking forward

According to statistical analyses done by NOAA scientists, the year 2020 is “very likely to rank among the five warmest years on record”. The year-to-date (January-July) global land and ocean surface temperature is already running close to 2°F above average, making it the second warmest Jan-July period on record.

Record low Arctic sea ice

July 2020 measured the lowest Arctic sea ice extent for any July on the 42-year satellite record. Arctic sea ice extent measured 846,000 square miles, or 23.1%, below the 1981–2010 average. This beats the previous record set last year (2019) by 120,000 square mile.

Antarctic sea ice extent during July 2020 was 120,000 square miles, or 1.9%, below the 1981-2010 average and the ninth-smallest July extent on record. Last month marked the fourth consecutive July with Antarctic sea ice extent below average.

First image: July 2020 Arctic sea ice extent / Second image: July 2020 Antarctic sea ice extent

Other notable events in July 2020

To read the full July 2020 climate report, click here.