Jim and Kaxan to rufferee Puppy Bowl Saturday

The 13th annual “Puppy Bowl” presented by Heritage Ranch by H-E-B is bigger and better than ever as Austin Humane Society and Yard Bar team up at two locations for the biggest tailgate party, adoption event, and puppy player shenanigans that “Puppy Bowl” has ever seen.

The event kicks off Saturday, February 1st at 11am at Austin Humane Society for tailgating fun, adorable adoptions, vendors, food, and drinks by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and New Belgium Brewery. Then the party heads to Yard Bar for Puppy Bowl LIVE! starting at 2pm.

Jim & Kaxan | Puppy Bowl 2020 ‘rufferees’

Schedule of Events

Adoption Event and Tailgate Party at the Austin Humane Society (11am – 2pm)

  • 11:00 am – Puppy Bowl Tailgate opens
  • 11:30 am – MVP Race (Team 1)
  • 12:30 pm – Puppy Player Prediction for the winner of Super Bowl LIVE
  • 1:00 pm – MVP Race (Team 2)
  • 1:30 pm – Hall of Fame Induction and 2nd Annual Tailgate Competition winner announced

Puppy Bowl LIVE! at Yard Bar (2pm – 5pm)

  • 2:00 PM – 1st Quarter
  • 2:30 PM – 2nd Quarter
  • 3:00 PM – Halftime – The Austin Humane Society Adoptable Puppy Show!
  • 3:30 PM – 3rd Quarter
  • 4:00 PM – 4th Quarter
  • 4:15 PM – Overtime 1
  • 4:30 PM – Overtime 2

Ticket Purchases

The event is free for spectators (although, donations are gladly accepted). Other ticket opportunities including entering your pup for the event and/or becoming a VIP (“Very Important Puppy-fan”), are available for purchase here.

More information on the event can be found here.

Austin Humane Society | Puppy Bowl

