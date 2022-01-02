January forecast: What’s ahead for Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re now a third of the way into meteorological winter, which started Dec. 1. Even though it took until Jan. 2 for the first freeze in Austin, it’s hard to escape the fact that it’s starting to feel more like it should.

January is typically the coldest month of the year in Central Texas with Jan. 2-13, averaging the coldest temperatures of the year.

Coming off the warmest December in Austin history, we look ahead to what is in store for January.

January forecast

On Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Climate Prediction Center released their updated January forecast. In line with the overall winter forecast, January appears likely to be drier and warmer than normal for Central Texas.

January precipitation outlook (Climate Prediction Center)
January Temperature Outlook (Climate Prediction Center)

What’s normal for January in Austin?

  • Average High: 62.5
    • Jan. 1 Average High: 62
    • Jan. 31 Average High: 64
  • Average Low: 41.8
    • Jan. 1 Average Low: 42
    • Jan 31 Average Low: 43
  • Average Rain: 2.64″ (Fourth driest month)
  • Average Snow: 0″

How long will La Niña continue?

The latest La Nina Forecast from IRA suggests a 95% probability that La Niña continues through winter. Into the spring months the ENSO phase should gradually turn more neutral.

