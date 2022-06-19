AUSTIN (KXAN) — To all the dads out there who asked for rain on Father’s Day, a few people thank you.

Several KXAN viewers sent us photos of very picturesque rain shafts that provided brief drops of water to incredibly lucky and isolated areas.

Sign up for our daily forecast newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters. Download the KXAN Weather app to get the latest weather forecast: Apple | Android

Rain has been a rarity this month. The last time we had measurable rain in Austin at Camp Mabry was back on June 4, more than two weeks ago.

Areas south of Austin, Buda in particular, received a shower. Thanks to viewer Jeremy Purcell for this tremendous photo of the shower out there.

Rain shower with sunlight illuminating it out in Buda. (Courtesy of Jeremy Purcell)

Here are some more pictures from folks around the area who spotted either showers or rainbows afterward. We received photos of rainbows from both Taylor and Pflugerville.

Photo of a rain cloud and rainbow from Linda Volek in Taylor.

Photo of a rain shower captured in south Austin. (KXAN photo/Eric Henrikson)

Photo of a double rainbow from Suzanne Mullins in Pflugerville.

Photo of a rain cloud and rainbow from Linda Volek in Taylor.

Don’t get excited, but there’s a slight rain chance for Monday too, but chances are limited to just 10%.

Check out the latest forecast from KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team.

If you have photos of the rain showers, rainbows or anything resembling rain on Sunday, send them to us at reportit@kxan.com.