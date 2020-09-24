Is Texas done with hurricanes this year?

With the climatological peak of Atlantic hurricane season behind us and no new development expected over the next five days, are we done with hurricane season?

Not so fast.

Hurricane frequency by date, with our current date marked by the red arrow (National Hurricane Center)

Hurricane climatology from the National Hurricane Center in Miami shows that though we are past the hurricane season peak which comes on September 10, October tends to be a busy month as well.

The Atlantic hurricane season does not officially end until November 30, and there are recorded cases of tropical cyclone activity even after that date.

As we wrote on the KXAN Weather Blog in August, there are not only large-scale features that influence how busy a given hurricane year will be, but also smaller features that can enhance or decrease activity from week to week.

One of these features is the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), which causes an unsettled atmosphere and can contribute to hurricane activity. An active phase of the MJO led to our recent “hurricane outbreak” over the last three weeks.

As the tweet above shows, another active phase of the MJO should move over the tropical Atlantic in mid-October, likely leading to another burst of hurricane activity.

If these storms do form, where will they go?

Typical storm areas and tracks / October (NHC)

Typical storm areas and tracks / November (NHC)

National Hurricane Center climatology data shows that the later in hurricane season we get, the less likely Texas is to be impacted.

Most storms that form in October or November form closer to the U.S. than earlier in the season, but troughs of low pressure and more active cold fronts later in the fall often “scoop” up the hurricanes and turn them northeastward before they can reach Texas.

