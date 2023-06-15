AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re halfway through June and temperatures have already been warmer than normal with at least two triple-digit highs (so far) and no end in sight to above-average temperatures.

With our extended forecast only featuring triple-digit highs, what could this possibly mean for July?

On Thursday, the Climate Prediction Center released its preliminary July forecast; it will issue its final outlook on June 30. This latest forecast is a mix of good news and bad news. The good? July is looking wetter than normal. The bad? July, already our second hottest month of the year, is looking hotter than normal.

July Temperature Forecast (CPC)

July rainfall forecast (CPC)

With July already being a fairly dry month, wetter than normal doesn’t necessarily mean we get a lot of rain, just more than we usually do.

What’s normal for July in Austin?

July is typically our second hottest and second driest month of the year in Austin. February is the driest and August is our hottest, on average. We usually get less than two inches of rain with highs in the upper 90s to nearly 100º.

Triple digits in July

Typically, July brings 10 triple-digit days a year in Austin at Camp Mabry. Here’s how the last five Julys have faired for the number of 100º+ days.

2022: 29 days (record)

2021: 1 day

2020: 20 days

2019: 11 days

2018: 17 days

What about the drought?

The latest drought monitor showed worsening conditions along and east of Interstate 35 thanks to recent drier weather.

Drought change over one week

In those areas, moderate drought or abnormal dryness spread farther eastward. Spotty downpours in the Hill Country kept the drought from worsening.

Latest drought monitor

Austin-Camp Mabry is in an almost three-inch rainfall deficit year-to-date. Before we get to a potentially wetter July, we’ve still got some hot and dry weather to end June that may make the drought worse.