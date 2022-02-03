Hypothermia can be unexpected — here are the symptoms to look for

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hypothermia is the most common cause of death during cold weather, according to the National Weather Service. It can occur in temperatures as low as 50 degrees and is something we all need to watch for during a winter freeze.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hypothermia occurs when your body temperature, which usually hovers around 98 degrees Fahrenheit, drops below 95 degrees.

When your body temperature drops, your heart, nervous system and other organs don’t work properly. If untreated, hypothermia can cause heart failure.

What are the symptoms of hypothermia?

Symptoms of hypothermia:

  • Shivering
  • Slurred speech
  • Slowed breathing
  • Weak Pulse
  • Clumsiness
  • Confusion
  • Falling unconscious

The symptoms can be subtle, occur gradually and can be hard to notice if they’re happening to you, according to the Mayo Clinic.

What to do if you experience hypothermia

If you or someone you see is experiencing hypothermia symptoms, first call 9-1-1. The Mayo Clinic says that fast movements can cause an irregular heartbeat. You’ll need to move to somewhere warm, but do so gently. Finally, wrap the person in warm dry clothes and blankets until help arrives.

If the weather is exceptionally cold, or the wind chill is below freezing, make sure you wear hats, mittens and dress in layers.

