Hurricane Sally cools northeastern Gulf of Mexico waters

Slow-moving Hurricane Sally churned off the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle for more than 24 hours early this week, which has an interesting effect on Gulf of Mexico water temperature.

Like a washing machine, significant wave action from a hurricane acts to churn water vertically, bringing cool, deep water up to the surface and mixing warm surface water deeper into the sea. This “overturning” has a cooling effect on the sea surface temperature in the wake of a storm.

The hurricane itself also acts to cool the ocean, skimming heat from the sea surface and transferring it into the atmosphere. The storm sucks heat from the sea by blowing wind across the surface of the ocean, evaporating water into the air where it becomes water vapor. Moist air is pulled into the center of the storm and lifted higher into the sky where it condenses and releases latent heat into the atmosphere.

The northeastern Gulf of Mexico waters are also relatively shallow — less than 800 meters deep in that area. That means the total heat content in the ocean column is less than in deeper ocean.

Sea surface temperatures (°C) shown below are up to 3°F cooler in the wake of Hurricane Sally, but have actually continued warming in the southwestern Gulf, where a new tropical storm may form today or tomorrow.