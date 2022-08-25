AUSTIN (KXAN) — Aug. 25, 2017 marked the beginning of a devastating period for parts of southeast Texas as Hurricane Harvey brought long lasting and flooding rains to the area.

Harvey rapidly intensified over the western Gulf and made landfall in Port Aransas as a Category 4 hurricane bringing intense winds onshore.

Hurricane Harvey satellite view. Courtesy: WPC

Despite the Category 4 status, it was the rain and not the winds that caused the most problems. As the storm’s forward movement dropped to 5 mph, incredible and heavy rain bands continued to fall over the same areas again and again.

Rainfall totals: Harris County Flood Control District

The deluge of rain caused significant and widespread flooding and rainfall totals up to 56 inches over the course of a few days. Ninety percent of the rivers in southeast Texas reached flood stage as a result of the incredible rainfall.

The storm continued to impact parts of Texas and then Louisiana into early September, resulting in 88 deaths and more than $125 billion worth in damage.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke to Jim Spencer, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans, Meteorologist Sean Kelly and storm chaser Jeff Mangum about the storm as we look back to its impacts five years ago.