How Tuesday’s tornadoes formed and why more could develop this week

Video above from @TornadoTrackers/Gabe Cox as he monitored the development of a tornado near Smithville.

Tornadoes touched down in at least two Central Texas locations Tuesday, possibly a couple more. Radar and viewer reports indicate several tornadoes may have formed in severe thunderstorms over Caldwell, Bastrop and Lee counties. The National Weather Service will examine the damage, photos and other data to determine where tornadoes struck and how intense they were.

So why did multiple tornadoes form on a day when the severe storm outlook called for a low risk of tornadoes? It all started the night before as a large complex of storms developed from the Texas Panhandle to Mexico. Overnight, several small low-pressure centers emerged, known as MCVs, or mesoscale convective vortices. These areas of rotation are usually only 30-60 miles wide, but can help trigger supercell thunderstorms when combined with enough moisture and some veering of the wind direction from ground level through several thousand feet above the surface.

Rotating wall cloud above tornado near Smithville airport – Photo: Robert Tamble

The vortex that slowly approached the Hill Country Tuesday morning not only helped generate rotating thunderstorms but also several wall clouds, funnel clouds and tornadoes in the storms that formed south and east of the Austin metro counties.

Funnel cloud, possible tornado near Smithville – Photo: Gabe Cox – @TornadoTrackers

While hard to predict, MCVs are notorious for helping produce small, short-lived tornadoes, especially in a tropical atmosphere. The slow movement of Tuesday’s disturbance also resulted in several rounds of storms, producing 4-5″ of rainfall and some flash flooding.

Tornado near Smithville – Photo: Gabe Cox – @TornadoTrackers

A low-pressure system of a different type may yield more severe weather and heavy rainfall this weekend. While it’s too soon to be certain there will be severe thunderstorms or tornadoes, troughs of low pressure in May similar to the one we are expecting to move into Texas this weekend have been known to produce tornadic thunderstorms and flash flood-producing rainfall in the past. The good news is the setup does not look favorable for a widespread severe storm outbreak, but a more scattered threat.

The evolution of the weekend storm is uncertain, but the National Weather Service is predicting the possibility of 3-5 inches of rainfall over the next 7 days, with much of that rainfall occurring from late Friday through Saturday. On already saturated soil, flash flooding would be likely if that much rain falls.

