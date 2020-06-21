How to watch tonight’s ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

A ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will appear overhead parts of Africa and Asia early Sunday morning, June 21st (12 a.m. CDT)… and you don’t need to be there to see it! Space.com (courtesy of Slooh) will be hosting a free live viewing of the event online. According to NASA, the eclipse will begin 10:45 p.m. CDT Saturday… reach maximum at 1:40 a.m CDT…. and end at 4:34 a.m. CDT Sunday.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon gets between Earth and the sun, which results in the moon casting a shadow over our planet. There are a few different types of solar eclipses:

— Total solar eclipse: the moon completely blocks out the entire disk of the sun. On average, a total eclipse occurs somewhere on Earth about every 18 months.

— Partial solar eclipse: the moon only partially blocks the sun, with a portion of the star always seen.

— Annular solar eclipse: the moon appears to pass directly in front of the sun but is too small to completely block out the disk. When in the path of totality, it can appear as a ‘ring of fire’ around the darkened moon. (This is the type of eclipse occurring Sunday in parts of Asia/Africa!)

— Hybrid solar eclipse: an annular eclipse that turns total

According to Space.com, of all solar eclipses: 28% are total, 35% are partial, 32% annular and just 5% are hybrids.

COURTESY: EarthSky.com | Progression into and out of the December 26, 2019, annular solar eclipse, caught from Tumon Bay, Guam, by Eliot Herman of Tucson, Arizona.

Who can see Sunday’s ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse?

The path of visibility includes the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Red Sea, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the Gulf of Oman, Pakistan, India, China, Taiwan, the Philippine Sea (south of Guam), northern Australia and the north Pacific Ocean.

When to watch?

The ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse viewing will begin 12 a.m. CDT June 21st via the link mentioned above.

Mark your calendars!

The next total solar eclipse that will be visible from the United States will be April 8th 2024. But it gets better – parts of the KXAN viewing area (Central Texas) will lie in the path of totality!

LOOKING FORWARD: total solar eclipses mapped out over North America in the 21st century.

For more information, visit Space.com.