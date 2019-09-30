How this year’s ACL forecast compares to years past

This upcoming Friday could potentially be the hottest high temperature for ACL since 2006. The forecast high for Friday as of right now is 98 degrees. This temperature however would not come close to the hottest recorded ACL temperature of all time. That was 107 degrees set during the “Dust Bowl” of 2005.

This however will likely be the hottest ACL Fest to take place in the month of October. The previous high temperature was 95 degrees set back in 2015.

A lot of attendees choose to skip out on weekend 1 and head to weekend 2 to avoid the heat thinking that weekend 2 is historically a little cooler. Is this factual? Absolutely. But not by much. Since the festival moved to two weekends, the second weekend has been on average one degree cooler:

Ironically though, over the last four years, the second weekend has actually been one degree warmer:

Weekend 1 avg temp since 2015 – 87 degrees

Weekend 2 avg temp since 2015 — 88.1 degrees

An early preview of ACL weekend 2’s forecast

A very early look at the weather pattern for weekend 2 suggests that weekend 2 will more than likely be COOLER than weekend 1. It is still way too early to talk specifics, but model guidance continues to hint at a possible cold front around Oct. 7th/8th. A strong front could certainly at least keep temperatures down to more seasonable levels (mid 80s) by weekend 2.

Here is a look at the recorded high temperatures of all the past ACL’s since 2002:

2019

Oct. 4 – Forecast of 98

Oct. 5 – Forecast of 97

Oct. 6 – Forecast of 97

2018

Oct. 5 – 90

Oct. 6 – 89

Oct. 7 – 88

Oct. 12 – 86

Oct. 13 – 90

Oct. 14 – 90

2017

Oct. 6 – 87

Oct. 7 – 88

Oct. 8 – 91

Oct. 13 – 90

Oct. 14 – 90

Oct. 15 – 79

2016

Sept. 30 – 83

Oct. 1 – 80

Oct. 2 – 85

Oct. 7 – 89

Oct. 8 – 86

Oct. 9 – 84

2015

Oct. 2 – 89

Oct. 3 – 87

Oct. 4 – 87

Oct. 9 – 88

Oct. 10 – 90

Oct. 11 – 95

2014

Oct. 3 – 85

Oct. 4 – 80

Oct. 5 – 87

Oct. 10 – 78

Oct. 11 – 77

Oct. 12 – 76

2013

Oct. 4 – 92

Oct. 5 – 90

Oct. 6 – 82

Oct. 11 – 88

Oct. 12 – 92

Oct. 13 – 76

2012

Oct. 12 – 88

Oct. 13 – 83

Oct. 14 – 88

2011

Sept. 16 – 91

Sept. 17 – 93

Sept. 18 – 95

2010

Oct. 8 – 84

Oct. 9 – 86

Oct. 10 – 85

2009

Oct. 2 – 81

Oct. 3 – 71

Oct. 4 – 84

2008

Sept. 26 – 91

Sept. 27 – 91

Sept. 28 – 90

2007

Sept. 14 – 94

Sept. 15 – 92

Sept. 16 – 90

2006

Sept. 15 – 98

Sept. 16 – 98

Sept. 17 – 90

2005

Sept. 23 – 98

Sept. 24 – 99

Sept. 25 – 107

2004

Sept. 17 – 96

Sept. 18 – 95

Sept. 19 – 94

2003

Sept. 19 – 83

Sept. 20 – 80

Sept. 21 – 74

2002

Sept. 28 – 92

Sept. 29 – 90