AUSTIN (KXAN) — We had a hot June and July is shaping up to be hot as well. Our most recent roasting summer was just last year, so let’s see how 2022 and 2023 compare.

June 2022 vs. June 2023

June 2022 was the hottest June ever recorded in Austin with an average mean temperature of 87.7º. We had 21 triple-digit days in June last year — the most ever — and some rain, but measurements came in below normal at 2.28″.

This June marked the sixth hottest June in Austin, with an average mean temperature of 86.4º. We had 15 triple-digit days in June this year, and it was even drier, with 1.16″ of rain.

June 2022 and 2023 comparison

July 2022 vs. July 2023

Last July was the hottest July on record in Austin, with an average mean temperature of 90.6º. July 2022 had 29 triple-digit days in Austin, coming in at the most ever. Last July was the also the second driest July ever, with only a trace of rain for the entire month.

This July, we’ve had three triple-digit days so far and counting, but mathematically we will fall short of last July’s total, even if we hit 100º+ every day for the rest of the month. We’re experiencing the sixth hottest start to the month — through July 9 — and we’ve already had more rain than last July, with 0.03″ falling at Camp Mabry.

July 2022 and 2023 comparison

What happens in August?

The heat toned down a little bit last August. We had fewer triple-digit days than in July, and it was the tenth hottest August on record thanks to a lot of rain (5.72″). We’ll see where this August eventually stacks up.

August 2022

Wrap-up

Last year ended up with 68 triple-digit days, tied for the third most ever. So far this year, we’ve picked up 18 triple-digit days through July 9, with no sign of them ending any time soon. A typical year sees 29 triple-digit days, and we’ll probably reach that number before the final week of July.

Triple digit counter

Last year ended up being the eighth hottest year on record in Austin. To date, 2023 is in the ninth hottest spot. As of July 9, we’re actually on pace for a hotter year than 2022.