How the month of May has stacked up so far weather-wise

Though May, 2021 has brought Central Texas some wild weather — from heat and humidity to cool temperatures; and from sunshine to large hail and tornado threats, it turns out the month has tracked fairly close to a typical May thus far.

High Temp Low Temp Avg. Temp Departure from Avg. Rainfall May 1 76 65 70.5 -2.4 1.44 May 2 89 61 75.0 1.9 0.00 May 3 94 73 83.5 10.1 0.00 May 4 84 67 75.5 1.9 0.00 May 5 82 58 70.0 -3.9 0.00 May 6 89 58 73.5 -0.7 0.00 May 7 87 60 73.5 -0.9 0.00 May 8 91 68 79.5 4.8 0.00 May 9 90 74 82.0 7.1 0.01 May 10 80 63 71.5 -3.7 Trace May 11 76 62 69.0 -6.5 0.26 May 12 75 60 67.5 -8.3 Trace Temperatures and rainfall so far May, 2021 (Camp Mabry/Austin)

Averaging out the daily weather in the table above, Camp Mabry’s temperature from day to night through May 12th has been perfectly normal (74.3 degrees).

Rainfall has added up to 1.71″, very close to the average at this point in the month which is 1.79″.

Camp Mabry’s coolest temperature so far this month was 58 degrees, recorded on both May 5th and 6th. The hottest temperature was 94 degrees on May 3rd.

Average May temperatures have warmed with the new rolling 30-year normals released last week. And average May rainfall has increased — from 4.44″ in a typical May to 5.04″.