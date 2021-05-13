How the month of May has stacked up so far weather-wise

Though May, 2021 has brought Central Texas some wild weather — from heat and humidity to cool temperatures; and from sunshine to large hail and tornado threats, it turns out the month has tracked fairly close to a typical May thus far.
|High Temp
|Low Temp
|Avg. Temp
|Departure from Avg.
|Rainfall
|May 1
|76
|65
|70.5
|-2.4
|1.44
|May 2
|89
|61
|75.0
|1.9
|0.00
|May 3
|94
|73
|83.5
|10.1
|0.00
|May 4
|84
|67
|75.5
|1.9
|0.00
|May 5
|82
|58
|70.0
|-3.9
|0.00
|May 6
|89
|58
|73.5
|-0.7
|0.00
|May 7
|87
|60
|73.5
|-0.9
|0.00
|May 8
|91
|68
|79.5
|4.8
|0.00
|May 9
|90
|74
|82.0
|7.1
|0.01
|May 10
|80
|63
|71.5
|-3.7
|Trace
|May 11
|76
|62
|69.0
|-6.5
|0.26
|May 12
|75
|60
|67.5
|-8.3
|Trace
Averaging out the daily weather in the table above, Camp Mabry’s temperature from day to night through May 12th has been perfectly normal (74.3 degrees).
Rainfall has added up to 1.71″, very close to the average at this point in the month which is 1.79″.
Camp Mabry’s coolest temperature so far this month was 58 degrees, recorded on both May 5th and 6th. The hottest temperature was 94 degrees on May 3rd.
Average May temperatures have warmed with the new rolling 30-year normals released last week. And average May rainfall has increased — from 4.44″ in a typical May to 5.04″.