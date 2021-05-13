How the month of May has stacked up so far weather-wise

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Though May, 2021 has brought Central Texas some wild weather — from heat and humidity to cool temperatures; and from sunshine to large hail and tornado threats, it turns out the month has tracked fairly close to a typical May thus far.

High TempLow TempAvg. TempDeparture from Avg.Rainfall
May 1766570.5-2.41.44
May 2896175.01.90.00
May 3947383.510.10.00
May 4846775.51.90.00
May 5825870.0-3.90.00
May 6895873.5-0.70.00
May 7876073.5-0.90.00
May 8916879.54.80.00
May 9907482.07.10.01
May 10806371.5-3.7Trace
May 11766269.0-6.50.26
May 12756067.5-8.3Trace
Temperatures and rainfall so far May, 2021 (Camp Mabry/Austin)

Averaging out the daily weather in the table above, Camp Mabry’s temperature from day to night through May 12th has been perfectly normal (74.3 degrees).

Rainfall has added up to 1.71″, very close to the average at this point in the month which is 1.79″.

Camp Mabry’s coolest temperature so far this month was 58 degrees, recorded on both May 5th and 6th. The hottest temperature was 94 degrees on May 3rd.

Average May temperatures have warmed with the new rolling 30-year normals released last week. And average May rainfall has increased — from 4.44″ in a typical May to 5.04″.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss