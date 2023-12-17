AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite some warmer afternoons, we’ve already had our share of winter-like cold at night here in Central Texas.

How many freezes this season?

Officially at Austin’s Camp Mabry, we’ve only had one freeze since Oct. 1. Our coldest temperature of the season was Dec. 11 with a morning low of 31º.

Freezes in Austin (Camp Mabry) since October 1.

Away from the city, many areas have already dropped into the 20s. At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the temperature has dropped as low as 24º and has recorded five freezes already.

Normal and extreme freeze count

Typically, Austin (Camp Mabry) records 12 freezes during the colder months from October to March.

We’ve had more frequent freezes than normal for three of the last five years.

We’ve seen years with freezing lows way more frequently.

Freeze count for the last 5 winters in Austin (Camp Mabry)

In the winter of 1898-1899, we dropped to 32º or colder 57 times! On the other end of the spectrum, we’ve had seasons where we’ve only dropped to freezing four times, in 1998 and 1995.

Fewer freezes in a changing climate

The National Weather Service uses 30-year averages to get an idea of what is “normal” in our weather. This 30-year average gets recalculated every 10 years.

From 1991-2020 (current) the average number of nights at 32º or colder in Austin was 12.

The previous 30-year average (1981-2010) was 13 freezes.

Before that, the 1971-2000 30-year average annual freeze count was 17.

Before that, the 1961-1990 30-year average annual freeze count was 21.

With climate change, we’ve seen the number of annual freezes in Austin shrink. An analysis from Climate Central explains we have, on average, 11 fewer nights at 32º or colder than 1970 as our planet warms.

Fewer freezes in Austin (Climate Central)

First and last freezes

Our average first freeze is Dec. 1, and Feb. 15 is typically our last freeze of the season in Austin.

The earliest we’ve ever had a freeze was Oct. 26, 1924.

Our latest freeze happened April 9, 1914.