How much did Austin temperatures stray from averages in 2021?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – As 2021 gradually comes to an end, we take a unique look back at how temperatures changed through the year, and just how much or how little we strayed from normal.

Hover your mouse over the graphs below to see the high temperatures (1st graphic) or departures from normal (2nd graphic) at Austin’s Camp Mabry in 2021.

The warm

The majority of warmer than normal temperatures in Austin happened both early in the year and late in the year.

A significant warm stretch arrived for the majority of the first week of January and then returned in middle and late January into the first few days of February. As is typical in a La Niña winter, warmer than normal temperatures were more common. Late February through mid-March was also noticeably warmer than normal, with another long warm spell for the first half of April.

Double digit warmer than normal temperatures returned in September, with more triple digit heat than any other month of the year.

November stayed consistently warmer than normal, but one of the most significant warmer than normal periods happened more recently, during the first half of December.

The highest departure from average temperatures occurred on Feb. 4 and Dec. 10, when temperatures were 20 degrees above normal on both occasions.

The cold

The most significant cold of the year, unsurprisingly, was the February freeze that came alongside Texas’ historic winter storm. From Feb. 9-20, temperatures became much colder than normal. The coldest high temperature departure of the year happened on Feb. 15, when we were 42 degrees colder than normal. On that day, the recorded high was 25 degrees.

Mid to late April was also noticeably colder than normal, as was most of May through the first half of June courtesy a period of wet and cloudy weather.

The most beneficial cold of the year came during the summer, limiting high heat and triple digit temperatures that are more typical for Central Texas. July and August had very few above normal temperatures, although August was much closer to normal.

Wrapping up the year, the region had a few cooler than normal days in November and early December as our double dip La Niña weather pattern once again brought warm temperatures to Central Texas.

We will soon see what weather 2022 brings…