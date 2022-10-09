AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep.

November 6 is the magical date when Daylight Saving Time ends, so this Sunday marked four weeks away, and counting. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into Standard Time.

As it is, we’re losing almost two minutes of daylight per day.

Key Dates: Sunrise & sunsets

October 14: Last sunset of 7 p..m. or later for 2022

November 5: Last day of Daylight Saving Time Sunrise: 7:48 a.m., Sunset: 6:40 p.m.

November 6: First day of Standard Time Sunrise: 6:49 a.m., Sunset: 5:39 p.m.

November 19: Last day with sunrise before 7 a.m. for 2022

November 25-December 10: Earliest sunset of the year (5:30 a.m.)

December 21: First day of winter, shortest day length of the year (10 hours, 11 min, 38 seconds)

January 4-15: Latest sunrise of the year (7:28 a.m.)

Hours of daylight during the year in Austin

What to do when Standard Time begins?

There are some checklist items you should plan on doing the weekend of the time change: