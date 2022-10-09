AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep.

November 6 is the magical date when Daylight Saving Time ends, so this Sunday marked four weeks away, and counting. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into Standard Time.

As it is, we’re losing almost two minutes of daylight per day.

Key Dates: Sunrise & sunsets

  • October 14: Last sunset of 7 p..m. or later for 2022
  • November 5: Last day of Daylight Saving Time
    • Sunrise: 7:48 a.m., Sunset: 6:40 p.m.
  • November 6: First day of Standard Time
    • Sunrise: 6:49 a.m., Sunset: 5:39 p.m.
  • November 19: Last day with sunrise before 7 a.m. for 2022
  • November 25-December 10: Earliest sunset of the year (5:30 a.m.)
  • December 21: First day of winter, shortest day length of the year (10 hours, 11 min, 38 seconds)
  • January 4-15: Latest sunrise of the year (7:28 a.m.)
Hours of daylight during the year in Austin
What to do when Standard Time begins?

There are some checklist items you should plan on doing the weekend of the time change:

  • Obvious: Change clocks back one hour if they don’t adjust to standard time automatically
  • Don’t forget the microwave clock, oven clock, sprinkler clock and car clock
  • Put new batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors