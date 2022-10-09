AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep.
November 6 is the magical date when Daylight Saving Time ends, so this Sunday marked four weeks away, and counting. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into Standard Time.
As it is, we’re losing almost two minutes of daylight per day.
Key Dates: Sunrise & sunsets
- October 14: Last sunset of 7 p..m. or later for 2022
- November 5: Last day of Daylight Saving Time
- Sunrise: 7:48 a.m., Sunset: 6:40 p.m.
- November 6: First day of Standard Time
- Sunrise: 6:49 a.m., Sunset: 5:39 p.m.
- November 19: Last day with sunrise before 7 a.m. for 2022
- November 25-December 10: Earliest sunset of the year (5:30 a.m.)
- December 21: First day of winter, shortest day length of the year (10 hours, 11 min, 38 seconds)
- January 4-15: Latest sunrise of the year (7:28 a.m.)
What to do when Standard Time begins?
There are some checklist items you should plan on doing the weekend of the time change:
- Obvious: Change clocks back one hour if they don’t adjust to standard time automatically
- Don’t forget the microwave clock, oven clock, sprinkler clock and car clock
- Put new batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors