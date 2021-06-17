How lab-grown diamonds can help clean up the atmosphere

Weather Blog

by: Kristin Walla

Posted: / Updated:
Engagement ring, shotgun wedding_365439

(KXAN) — Diamonds are famously known as “a girl’s best friend” and are widely considered to be a symbol of beauty.

Their environmental impacts are not nearly as positive.

Diamond mining requires a lot of explosives, machinery and trucks that emit carbon dioxide and other atmospheric pollutants.

But a new company has found a way to produce diamonds that actually benefit the climate. Aether Diamonds creates and sells lab-grown diamonds that are made entirely from carbon captured from the air.

In a Yale Climatology Connections post, Ryan Shearman, Aether’s co-founder and CEO, said “The manufacturing process that we’ve developed enables us to transform harmful atmospheric CO2 into gem-grade diamonds.”

Aether even buys clean energy to power its manufacturing processes.

“Our goal is to make sure that every single piece of carbon emissions associated with the manufacture and distribution of our goods is completely offset by our own environmental initiatives,” Shearman said.

The company estimates every one-carat diamond they make removes around 20 metric tons of CO2 from the atmosphere, which is more than the average American is responsible for in a year.

And now that the carbon is out of the atmosphere, it will stay out out of the atmosphere, because diamonds are forever.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

98° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 98° 73°

Friday

98° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 98° 71°

Saturday

99° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 99° 75°

Sunday

98° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 98° 77°

Monday

98° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 20% 98° 72°

Tuesday

92° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 92° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 94° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

96°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
96°

93°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

92°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

90°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

87°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
87°

85°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

93°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

94°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

96°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

97°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
97°

98°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
98°

98°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
98°

SPONSORED: Saving the Planet in :60

SPONSORED: Keeping cool and saving the planet

SPONSORED: Taking public transit to fight climate change

SPONSORED: How changing your air filter can save the planet (and save you money)

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss