How lab-grown diamonds can help clean up the atmosphere

(KXAN) — Diamonds are famously known as “a girl’s best friend” and are widely considered to be a symbol of beauty.

Their environmental impacts are not nearly as positive.

Diamond mining requires a lot of explosives, machinery and trucks that emit carbon dioxide and other atmospheric pollutants.

But a new company has found a way to produce diamonds that actually benefit the climate. Aether Diamonds creates and sells lab-grown diamonds that are made entirely from carbon captured from the air.

In a Yale Climatology Connections post, Ryan Shearman, Aether’s co-founder and CEO, said “The manufacturing process that we’ve developed enables us to transform harmful atmospheric CO 2 into gem-grade diamonds.”

Aether even buys clean energy to power its manufacturing processes.

“Our goal is to make sure that every single piece of carbon emissions associated with the manufacture and distribution of our goods is completely offset by our own environmental initiatives,” Shearman said.

The company estimates every one-carat diamond they make removes around 20 metric tons of CO 2 from the atmosphere, which is more than the average American is responsible for in a year.

And now that the carbon is out of the atmosphere, it will stay out out of the atmosphere, because diamonds are forever.