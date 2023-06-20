AUSTIN (KXAN) — We don’t have to tell you it’s hot in Austin, Texas, right now.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for most of the state, Austin may break the unofficial heat index record of 116°, and Texans have been asked to conserve energy due to high demand.

It wouldn’t be surprising if this was the hottest June on record in Austin, right?! Actually, it doesn’t even rank in the top 10.

The average temperature at Camp Mabry so far this month — with highs and lows factored in — is 84.3°. That ties with 1971 as the 13th-hottest June 1-19 in recorded history.

So far, Austin is running a 1.8° fever compared to normal. The three hottest Junes, 2008, 2011 and 2022, all ended the month more than 4° above average.

Here’s a look at the high temperatures in Austin in each of those years. For context, the record high for the month is 109°, set on June 26, 2012.

The high so far this month has been 106°, tying the June high from 2011 and surpassing those in 2022 and 2008. So why is this month still so far behind the others?

The first eight days of this month were actually much cooler. In fact, only one of those eight days had a high temperature warmer than average. On June 4, Austin’s high was only 83°, making the day 9° cooler than average.

In fact, four days this month have had highs in the 80s. When comparing to the other three years, it’s clear to see why their average temperatures for the month are higher than this year. In 2008, 2011 and 2022, high temperatures never dipped below the 90s.

This year is also running behind the others when it comes to triple-digit temperatures. All three of the previous years started the month of June with at least one day above 100° already. This year, it wasn’t until June 9 that Camp Mabry hit the century mark.

Because of that head start, it’d be impossible for 2023 to catch up by the end of June. Even if Austin hits 100° every day through the end of the month, we’d still only end up with 16 days of triple-digit heat this year.

In 2011, there were 18 days at or above 100° by the end of June. Both 2008 and 2022 ended June with a cumulative total of 22 days at or above 100°.

For the record, 2011 went on to be Austin’s hottest on record, with 90 days of triple-digit temperatures. Last year ended up with 68 triple-digit days, while 2008 had 50 in total.