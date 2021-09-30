How do I get weather alerts during ACL?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the risk of rain and storms during the first weekend of this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival, it will be important for festival-goers to have a resource to get weather alerts while outdoors. Easiest way? The KXAN Weather app.

Below is a step-by-step process needed to make sure alerts reach one’s mobile device:

1. Download the KXAN Weather App

The KXAN Weather app is a free download in your mobile device’s app store. The app is a valuable tool that allows access to the current weather conditions, local radar, forecast videos & planners, weather stories, pollen counts, etc.

2. Set the location

Once the KXAN Weather app is downloaded on your mobile device, set the location by tapping on the magnifying glass in the top center. Search “Austin, TX” and tap.

3. Turn on updates

Once you set your location, you’ll automatically return to the home screen. On the top left of your screen, you’ll see an icon with three horizontal bars. Tap the icon to find the dropdown menu.

Tap “settings” to make sure the ‘forecast updates’ tab is swiped to the right.

4. Enable notifications

Depending on your mobile device, be sure to turn on notifications by going into your device settings, tapping on the KXAN Weather app and turning on “allow notifications”.

This will allow you to receive notifications for incoming inclement weather, nearby lightning strikes, weather watches/warnings and video updates from the KXAN First Warning Weather Team.

