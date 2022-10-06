AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the possibility of rain next week, it’ll be important for festival-goers to have a resource to get weather alerts leading up to and during the event. Easiest way? The KXAN Weather app.

Below is a step-by-step process to make sure alerts reach your mobile device.

1. Download the KXAN Weather app

The KXAN Weather app is a free download in your mobile device’s app store. The app is a valuable tool that allows access to the current weather conditions, local radar, forecast videos and planners, weather stories, pollen counts, etc.

Download the KXAN Weather app to get the latest weather forecast: Apple | Android

2. Set the location

Once the KXAN Weather app is downloaded on your mobile device, set the location by tapping on the magnifying glass in the top center. Search “Austin, Texas” and tap.

The KXAN Weather app can be set to any location in the United States

3. Turn on updates

Once you set your location, you’ll automatically return to the home screen. On the top left of your screen, you’ll see an icon with three horizontal bars. Tap the icon to find the dropdown menu.

Once on the home screen, tap the three horizontal bars in the top right corner to get to “Settings”

Tap “Settings” to make sure the “Forecast Updates” tab is swiped to the right.

Make sure the “Forecast Updates” toggle is switched ON to get weather alerts from the KXAN First Warning Weather team

4. Enable notifications

Depending on your mobile device, be sure to turn on notifications by going into your device settings, tapping on the KXAN Weather app and turning on “allow notifications.”

This will allow you to get notifications for incoming inclement weather, nearby lightning strikes, weather watches/warnings and video updates from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.