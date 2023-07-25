Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At KXAN, we’re keeping track of Austin’s weather extremes.

The charts in this story show how hot, cold and wet each month typically is and compares that to the hottest, coldest and wettest on record.

What is the hottest temperature recorded each month in Austin?

August typically has the hottest temperatures of the year, with an average high of 97.8°. The highest temperature ever recorded in Austin was 112°. The city hit that temperature twice: once in August and once in September.

Every month of the year has seen temperatures hit 90° at least once since records began, even January which typically has the coolest highs. The average high on any given January day is 62.5°.

What is the coldest temperature recorded each month in Austin?

January typically has the coldest temperatures of the year, with an average high of 41.8°. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Austin was -2° in January. February is the only other month with a temperature below 0°.

What is the most rain recorded each month in Austin?

May is typically the wettest month of the year, with an average of 5.04″. The driest month is typically February, with an average rainfall total of 1.89″.

January, February and March are the only months to have never had 10″ of rain. September saw the wettest month ever, with 20.78″ recorded in 1921.

