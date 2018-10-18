How did we get here? Too much rain, too quickly

How did this week’s devastating flooding come about? It wasn’t just very large rain totals this week, but a very wet September set the stage for what has become a devastating flood event across Central Texas.

Rainfall totals across a large swath of the Hill Country have ranged from 10-12 inches over the past two weeks, with some areas receiving most of that rain over the last three days. On top of saturated soil from September’s rain which also exceeded 10 inches in some areas, that rainfall did not soak into the ground, but ran off immediately into streams, creeks and rivers, creating a massive flood on the Highland Lakes.

Unfortunately, more rain is in the forecast, with projections of 3-4 inches over the next 7 days across most of the Hill Country. This may cause unprecedented flooding of Lake Travis and other waterways.

Here are some of the rainfall totals since October 3rd.